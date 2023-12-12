Wear face masks in public places, mayor tells Manila residents

MANILA: The city government of Manila on Tuesday advised residents to wear face masks and be vigilant in places of convergence or crowded areas, especially in gatherings this Christmas season. Mayor Honey Lacuna made the call based on the advice from the Department of Health (DOH) for the people to adhere to basic health standards amid a reported rise in coronavirus cases. She noted the need to continue wearing properly fitting face masks, washing hands frequently, staying in well-ventilated areas, and immediately isolating themselves if they are displaying symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). "This appeal especially goes for those who have co-morbidities or are in the senior age group who are more prone to getting infected. Since attending gatherings cannot be helped owing to the holidays, at least be extra careful and wear a face mask," she added in a statement. Lacuna also called on residents to heed the advice of the DOH to wear face masks when taking public transportation. Covid-19 i s still present despite the lifting of restrictions, she said, noting that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. himself contracted the disease recently. The DOH earlier reported 1,821 new Covid-19 cases from Dec. 5 to 11, higher than the 1,340 new infections logged from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The latest weekly case count translates to a daily average of 260 cases, from the previous week's 191 cases. Quezon City has earlier implemented a red alert status after it reported a daily average of 27 new cases from Dec. 4 to 7, which is higher by nearly 58 percent from the previous week. Source: Philippines News Agency