Weaker volcanic activity observed in Taal

Weaker plume emission and fewer volcanic quakes were observed in the past 24 hours as Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Friday.

Plume emission measured 50 meters tall, compared to 50 meters to 100 meters tall the previous day.

Volcanic plume is a column of hot volcanic ash and gas emitted into the atmosphere during an explosive volcanic eruption. A weaker eruption is based on the height of the plume coming out of the crater.

A total of 16 volcanic quakes, including one low-frequency event, were recorded, fewer than the previous day’s 28 volcanic quakes that included two low-frequency events.

Volcanic earthquakes are caused by movements or eruptions of magma from the volcano.

Phivolcs executive director Renato Solidum Jr. earlier said Taal Volcano's status would be downgraded to Alert Level 1 if a continuous decline in measured parameters is noted within two weeks. The volcano has been under Alert Level 2 since February 14.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s permanent danger zone, remains strictly prohibited.

People have also been advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

A fissure is a linear volcanic vent through which lava erupts. The magma intrusion from below causes the fissures to form.

Source: Philippines News Agency