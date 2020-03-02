‘We are stronger together’: BARMM women’s group

The Bangsamoro Women Commission in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BWC BARMM) marked the start of the this year's National Women's Month (NWM) on Monday, highlighting the strength of women when they work together for a common goal.

In her speech during the opening program, BWC chairperson and Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) parliament member Hadja Bainon Karon said: "every day is women's day". "We will show the world that Bangsamoro women are stronger together," she said.

The women's month celebration here kicked off with a parade around the BARMM center, followed by a short program attended by officials and employees of the region's different ministries and offices.

Karon said the BARMM women's month celebration aims to consolidate all efforts towards strengthening the capacities of Bangsamoro women as active partners in nation building and regional development.

Under Proclamation No. 227, the women's month celebration falls in March and aspires at giving due recognition to the contributions of Filipino women in Philippine society.

It specifically informs and engages women as stakeholders of government programs and services; create and facilitate platforms to discuss good practices, gaps, challenges, and commitments in pursuing gender and development; and to inspire and empower women and girls to be agents of change.

During the month long celebration, the BCW BARMM will conduct a series of activities, such as physical fitness exercises on the four Fridays of the month, values transformation training for public servants, and gender sensitivity orientation.

This year's celebration is anchored on the national theme: We make change work for women.

