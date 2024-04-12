WBC champion Jerusalem leads PSA Monthly Achievers for March

MANILA: Melvin Jerusalem was named Philippine Sportswriters Association's top achiever for March on Thursday after wresting the World Boxing Council minimumweight belt from Japanese holder Yudai Shigeoka in Nagoya, Japan. The 30-year-old native of Bukidnon knocked down Shigeoka twice en route to a split decision verdict on March 31. This is the second world title for Jerusalem, who had a brief reign as WBO 105-lb. champion last year. Boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas, and Eumir Marcial, as well as tennis player Alex Eala, also delivered sterling performances. Petecio, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, defeated Turkiye's Esra Yildiz via split decision in the 57kg. class of the World Qualifying Tournament in Italy to earn a second trip to the Summer Games. Villegas made it to Paris after prevailing over Bulgaria's Zlatislava Chukanova via unanimous decision in the 50kg. category. Tokyo bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, who also qualified for Paris, won his first pro fight on home soil after a seventh-rou nd TKO of Thoedsak Sinam at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. Eala bagged her second doubles title at the ITF W75 Croissy Beaubourg in France. The 18-year-old teamed up with Frenchwoman Estelle Cascino and triumphed over top seeds Jessika Ponchet of France and Maia Lumsden of Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (4). The other achievers were from lawn bowls, chess, and sambo. Angelika Abatayo (girls' singles), Rosita Bradborn (women's singles), Elmer Abatayo and Rodel Labayo (men's pair), and Sharon Hauters, Hazel Hagonoy, and Ainie Knight (women's triples) anchored the four-gold, one-silver and three-bronze haul for the Philippines in the Asian Lawn Bowls Championships in Thailand. Woman National Master Ruelle Canino topped the "Battle of the Women Masters" with a total of 8.5 points, beating Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda (8) and Woman Grand Master Janelle Mae Frayna (7). Siblings Sydney Sy-Tancontian (women's senior +80kg.) and Chino Sy-Tancontian (men's senior -98kg.) and Ace Larida (men's-88kg. senior) grabbed gold medals at the Dutch Open International Sambo Tournament in the Netherlands. The Philippines also got one silver and one bronze medals. Source: Philippines News agency