Ways to prevent heat exhaustion

With the onset of the dry season and the rising temperatures being experienced in the country, a medical professional advised the public on how to avoid heat exhaustion which if left untreated can lead to heat stroke, a life-threatening condition. Dr. Benito Atienza of the Philippine Federation of Professional Associations on Wednesday said the usual sign of heat exhaustion is dehydration. "When a person is dehydrated, there is an electrolyte imbalance so he or she needs to drink water or a rehydrating solution," he said in a public briefing, adding that a person needs to drink about two liters of water per day. Last Tuesday, a weather forecaster advised the public to avoid direct sunlight and minimize going outdoors to avoid heat cramps or heat exhaustion. Atienza said sun exposure should be avoided between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the public is advised to wear a hat and sunglasses, especially among those with cataracts, as protection. He added that frequent sun exposure would cause eye floaters that look like cobwebs in the vision and need to be checked as it could signal a more serious eye condition. For those who may experience headaches due to high temperature or dehydration, Atienza suggested wiping a cold towel on the face and to drink water frequently. "Nowadays, you would really feel your head aches when you are outdoors. You should take paracetamol and check your blood pressure. You should be able to pee every six hours, because if not, that is a sign that you are dehydrated," Atienza said. He, however, said sugary drinks should be avoided as this would only make the person more thirsty and would feel the frequent urge to urinate. Those heading to the beach should limit their alcohol intake this dry season. Meaty foods or those that are too rich in protein must be avoided, too, as these are hard to digest, according to Atienza. Watermelon is ideal to help keep the person hydrated. Those who are active in sports may take sports drinks but should be taken in moderation. They should also undergo blood tests and ensure a good result in their renal function test, Atienza said. For those suffering from diarrhea, they should take rehydrating solution instead of sports drink, he added. The doctor also cautioned the public against using an inflatable pool with other people since it uses unchlorinated water. "Sometimes, the children accidentally drink the water in an inflatable pool. Aside from unchlorinated water, this is not being replaced oftentimes. Avoid using an inflatable pool to avoid diarrhea," he said. Nose bleed may be a sign of high blood pressure and a cold towel should be apply to avoid blood clotting.

