Waterless weekend in some parts of Caloocan, Navotas

MANILA: Parts of the cities of Caloocan and Navotas will go waterless from Jan. 13 to 14 as the Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has scheduled a water interruption due to its network maintenance activity.

In its advisory, Maynilad said the maintenance activities are part of its continuous effort to improve water services in the West Zone.

From 11 p.m. of Jan. 13 to 4 a.m. of Jan. 14, the affected areas are in Barangay 141 in Caloocan City, specifically in Pag-asa Street corner Progresso Street; and Barangays Daanghari and San Roque in Navotas City, particularly in Leongson corner Governor Pascual (Right).

The affected customers were advised to store enough water for the duration of the water interruption.

There will be water tankers on standby and ready to deliver water to affected areas when necessary.

Source: Philippines News Agency