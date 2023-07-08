WATER SURGE TRAGEDY : SEARCH FOR LAST VICTIM TO FOCUS ON SECTOR A – JBPM

A week has gone by and the search for the last victim in the Jeram Air Putih water surge incident, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, continues today with the focus entirely on sector A of the search area.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 2 chief, Senior Superintendent II Azman Alias said sectors B and C would also be covered but it would be conducted on a smaller scale.

"We will focus on the locations that were identified yesterday where the victims were earlier found and we will expand the search in the nearby areas.

"After monitoring the area yesterday, several new sand bars were found along the rapids and these areas will be dug up with the help of four K9 tracker dogs," he said when met here.

Azman said the operation involving 250 members today will also conduct a thorough search on the areas that have been covered before.

"This includes going through the newly formed piles of debris that have emerged due to the change in weather and rain from time to time. Hopefully the victim is found today," he said.

The other nine victims from last Saturday’s water surge tragedy have been laid to rest, with eight remains buried at Felda Lepar Hilir 3, Kuantan, Pahang on Tuesday and Wednesday, while another was buried at 7 am today in Batu Pahat, Johor.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency