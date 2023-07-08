WATER SURGE TRAGEDY: NINTH VICTIM BURIED IN BATU PAHAT

The remains of Muhammad Fikri Saliman, the ninth victim of the water surge tragedy at Jeram Air Putih, Kemaman, Terengganu, on Saturday (July 1), were buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Parit Kuda, in Semerah, here, this morning.

The burial took place at 7 am in the presence of family members and friends. His body arrived at the Seri Pengkalan Mosque, at 4 this morning.

Earlier, his body was bathed and wrapped in a shroud before funeral prayers at the Forensic Department of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) Terengganu. His body was taken to Batu Pahat at 10.30 last night, for burial.

Meanwhile, the victim's brother, Shahrizal Saliman, 40, was relieved following the discovery of his youngest brother's body.

Shahrizal said the late Muhammad Fikri, 24, had previously worked two or three jobs to save enough money for his wedding, scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

“He was very determined, even before he got engaged he was already working very hard, “ he said in grief.

The body of Muhammad Fikri, the youngest of five siblings, was retrieved at 9.20 am yesterday, by the search party one week after being swept away by the water surge while picnicking with the family of his fiancee, Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18, one of the victims of the Saturday tragedy.

With the discovery of Muhammad Fikri’s body, the operation is now centred on locating the remaining victim, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency