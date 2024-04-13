WATER SUPPLY DISRUPTION DUE TO HIGH USAGE, LOW PRESSURE – JOHOR EXCO

MUAR, The water supply disruption that affected residents at Bukit Permai Felda settlement was due to high usage and low pressure as the area is located at the end of the water supply system. State Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said state water operator Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd provided water tankers to tackle the problem and meet consumers' needs. 'About 200 households were affected during this year's Aidilfitri festive season compared to over 2,000 households last year. This time, the affected areas include the Kulai and Kluang districts. 'However, I was told that water supply at 10 per cent of the affected areas have resumed in stages starting from the third day of Aidilfitri (yesterday),' he told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house for the Bukit Pasir constituency at Dataran Bukit Pasir, here today. He said the state government anticipated that 147 areas would be experiencing water cuts during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, as recorded last ye ar. 'Last year, besides Kluang and Kulai, several areas were also affected such as Labis in Segamat, Parit Sulong in Batu Pahat and several areas in Kota Tinggi. Fortunately, this year no critical disruptions were reported,' he said, adding that the state government has implemented various efforts to ensure that consumers get adequate water supply during this festive season. The Bukit Pasir assemblyman said the water supply issue in Kulai and Kluang is expected to be resolved in 2027 after the flood mitigation project of the Sembrong Dam in Batu Pahat is completed, as it also serves as a water catchment area. Meanwhile, about 5,000 residents attended the Aidilfitri open house, which started at 11 am. Source: BERNAMA News Agency