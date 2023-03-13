Water service interruption in parts of Pasig March 16-17

The Manila Water Company (Manila Water) on Monday announced a water interruption due to its service improvement activities in some parts of Pasig City from March 16 to 17.

In Pasig City, the affected areas from 10 p.m. of March 16 to 4 a.m. of March 17 are parts of Barangay Pinagbuhatan specifically in M. H. Del Pilar and Suarezville for line maintenance, it said in its advisory.

Other affected areas are parts of Barangay Palatiw, particularly in N. Cruz, for line maintenance.

The company advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during the service improvement activities.

It also reminded them to conduct flushing by letting the water flow out for a few minutes until it becomes clear once water service is restored.

Source: Philippines News Agency