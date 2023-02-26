Water pipe leak discovered in Manila; service interruption looms

MANILA: Maynilad Water Services, Inc. has discovered a major pipe leak along Osmeña Highway corner Zobel Roxas Street in Manila following intensive detection activities.

The water firm estimates a water loss recovery of around 20 to 30 million liters per day (MLD) and expects a boost in water pressure even in adjacent areas once the leak is repaired.

The leak was discovered during one of Maynilad’s routine pipe network inspections using various acoustic leak detection equipment.

“We were able to pinpoint the location of the leak from above ground. Based on our initial assessment, the leak appears to be coming from a 2,200 mm-diameter primary line, which is located seven meters underground,” Ronaldo Padua, Maynilad supply operations head, said in a statement on Sunday. “We want to implement the leak repairs as soon as possible, since repairing it will help to significantly improve service levels in the area.”

Maynilad needs to excavate the site and expose the pipe to fully assess the extent of the damage.

Given the size of the pipe and depth of its location and depending on the repairs that will be required, the activity may take several days to implement and affect water service.

The schedule of service interruptions and the affected areas will be announced prior to repair works.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the country in terms of customer base.

It is the concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of Osmeña Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon; and the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, in Cavite province.

Source: Philippines News Agency