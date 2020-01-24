Watchman, 2 others nabbed in Zambo anti-drug ops

A village watchman (tanod) and two others were arrested while some PHP177,500 worth of illegal drugs seized in separate anti-drug operations here, a police official said Friday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (RPO-9) information officer, identified the suspects as Ridjan Kasim, 60; Diego Jahuran, 39; and, Ben Ismael, 46.

Galvez said Kasim was arrested in possession of some PHP170,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust around 8 p.m. Thursday in Purok Neptune, Barangay Bangkerohan, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Also seized from the possession of Kasim was PHP500 marked money.

Galvez said Jahuran was arrested in a buy-bust around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Tampalan, Isabela City, Basilan.

Jahuran yielded some PHP4,500 worth of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed plastic sachets and PHP500 marked money, police said.

Ismael, a village watchman, was caught in possession of shabu PHP3,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money in a buy-bust around 3 a.m. Thursday in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan, police said.

Galvez said the suspects were detained while appropriate charges will be filed against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency