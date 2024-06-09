WATCHING FILM WITH CATE BLANCHETT IN CANNES MOST MEMORABLE EXPERIENCE FOR MALAYSIAN DOCTOR

KUALA LUMPUR: The recently concluded 77th Cannes Film Festival in France was not only a showcase of glamour, with top-notch celebrities dressed to the nines, but also saw Malaysian models making a remarkable impression, following in the footsteps of international icons. For Dr Nisha Thayananthan, a part-time model and fashion enthusiast, walking on one of the world's most celebrated red carpets for the second consecutive year and watching the dark comedy 'Rumours' alongside Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has been an unforgettable experience. Clad in a stunning mermaid-inspired gown, the Seremban-born doctor, currently pursuing a plastic surgery residency at one of Europe's top hospitals in Dublin, Ireland, attended the premiere of the movie at the annual film festival on May 18. "I watched 'Rumours' with Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. Apart from being on the red carpet, I also got to enjoy various activities (in Cannes) such as exploring tourist destinations," she told Bernama via a WhatsApp interview. S he described walking the red carpet for the second time as a memorable and enriching experience that broadened her horizons in both the medical and business fields. Dr Nisha, who was recently invited to LinkedIn's new European headquarters in Dublin to deliver a talk, credited her team and sponsors from France for preparing her for the red carpet. "Professionally, I had the opportunity to meet many entrepreneurs during the dinner party, which allowed me to expand my knowledge not only in the medical field but also in business," she added. Commenting on her mermaid-inspired outfit, she said the evening gown was designed by Vietnamese designer Nguy?n Minh Tu?n. It featured a seamless blend of emerald green and purple hues with a fishtail silhouette, complemented by translucent mesh fabric. "The standout elements of the design include intricate and meticulously crafted embellishments, incorporating exquisite details such as sparkling crystals, Swarovski stones, pearls and shimmering gemstones, which added a n elegant and captivating touch," she said. She said the soft, sinuous pattern of the pearls, along with the 3D structured details, accentuated the hips and brought vibrancy to the design. 'The delicate colour transition printing technique, from the intricate embellishments to the layered chiffon fabrics, has been skillfully executed, resulting in a harmonious and impressive overall look. "The design is an exquisite fusion of the graceful and enchanting beauty of a mermaid and the creative vision of fashion designer Nguy?n Minh Tu?n and his team at Minh Tu?n Couture," she said. The gown has been featured in numerous international magazines, including Harper's BAZAAR, for its craftsmanship. On how she balances a career in modeling and as a surgical resident, Dr Nisha, who was recently interviewed by Forbes magazine France, said excelling in multiple fields is all about mindset. "If you put your soul and hard work into whatever you're interested in, you can excel in anything you pursue. Dedication and pas sion are key to achieving success in multiple areas," she said. Offering advice to those who want to pursue multiple fields, Dr Nisha said, "If you want to explore a new passion, just go out and do it. Don't procrastinate; let your effort speak for itself. Your biggest enemy is caring too much about what others may think of you. 'Believe in yourself. You decide what you're capable of, not others. Show the world you're a leader and free yourself from limiting mindsets," she said, adding she is currently working on starting her own aesthetic practice in Europe. Source: BERNAMA News Agency