Warriors defeat Mavericks to move 1 win away from NBA finals

The Golden State Warriors are getting closer to reserving their place in the 2022 NBA finals as they need only a win to eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

The Warriors beat the Mavericks 109-100 in Game 3 at Dallas' American Airlines Center to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for 58 points for the Warriors in Dallas.

Curry scored 31 points and made 11 assists. Wiggins tallied 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Golden State superstar Curry, who racked up 11 points in the third quarter, hit a three-pointer with 37.2 seconds remaining to give his team the biggest lead in the game, 78-64.

Another Warriors member Klay Thompson added 19 points during the whole game.

Mavericks' All-Star guard Luka Doncic was the game's top scorer with 40 points.

The Slovenian star took 11 rebounds as well.

Dallas' point guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points, and another Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson clocked up 20 points.

Game 4 will also be held in Dallas' home court on Tuesday.

