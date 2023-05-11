Warriors beat Lakers to force Game 6

Reigning champions the Golden State Warriors averted elimination with a 121-106 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, and forced Game 6 in the NBA Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors' trio Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green combined forces for the win at San Francisco's Chase Center. Curry scored 27 points, Wiggins had 25 points and Green posted a "double-double" with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors were on a double-digit lead for most of the second half of the game. The Lakers have narrowed the gap to nine points after Austin Reaves hit a three-pointer with five minutes and 25 seconds remaining, 104-95. But then Curry racked up five points to make it 109-95 for Golden State, who were in control until the final buzzer. Lakers superstar LeBron James scored 25 points and had nine rebounds. His teammate Anthony Davis added 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Both players missed a "double-double" each. Davis, one of the Lakers' main pillars, suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter and had to go to the locker room. The Lakers center took an unintentional elbow from Kevon Looney to his head. Los Angeles is still on a 3-2 lead in the series. The Warriors will visit the Lakers in the next game to be held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Friday, and they must win to survive. New York Knicks also stay in contention after a 112-103 win against Miami Heat in Game 5. Embiid, Giannis, Doncic selected for All-NBA 1st Team This season's MVP (Most Valuable Player) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) were picked for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team, the NBA confirmed. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) were the other players named for the NBA first team. One of the NBA stars, Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), was on the league's second team, alongside Golden State regular Curry. 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Second Team Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Third Team De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Julius Randle (New York Knicks) Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings).

Source: Philippines News Agency