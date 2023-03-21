Warmer days ahead as ‘amihan’ season ends

The country could expect warmer days until May as the northeast monsoon or "amihan" season ends, the weather bureau said Tuesday. In a statement, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) administrator Vicente Malano said warmer temperatures are likely in the coming months. Rainfall across the country will be influenced mostly by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, he added. "Recent analyses indicate a retreat of the high pressure area over Siberia, which resulted in the weakening of northeasterly winds and an increase in the air temperature over most parts of the country. Furthermore, the strengthening of the North Pacific High has led to a gradual shift in the wind pattern from northeasterly to easterly. These signify the end of the northeast monsoon (amihan) and the beginning of the warm and dry season, which is expected to last until May," the statement read. PAGASA urges the public to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and to optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption. In a public briefing, PAGASA assistant weather services chief Chris Perez said the El Niño phenomenon was expected to begin by July. Prior to El Niño, he said PAGASA projected near-normal to above-normal rainfall over different parts of the country. During this transition period that coincided with the dry season, Perez said it was normal to experience warm and humid weather. "But there are still chances of rains due to thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon or evening," he said. PAGASA is not ruling out the possibility of at least one tropical cyclone in the country between March to May, Perez said. Meanwhile, the Quezon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), in a bulletin sent to the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday, advised the public to be cautious against heat exhaustion and heat stroke this summer season. PDRRMO chief Dr. Melchor Avenilla advised Quezon residents to drink more water and always bring sun shields, especially during the Holy Week, when most events are held outdoors. No storm is forecast in the coming days, at least until Lent, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency