Warm weather continues over PH Thursday

The country will experience warm, humid weather as the easterlies continue to affect southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Ana Clauren, a weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said there is a low chance for Cagayan Valley and Ilocos Norte to experience rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience warm weather, with chances of isolated rain showers.

Isolated rain showers may also be experienced in Visayas and Mindanao, likely in the afternoon and evening.

Light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago.

Meanwhile, Clauren said the low pressure area (LPA) that PAGASA has been monitoring was last spotted 720 km. east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“Even if we do not expect this (LPA) to become a typhoon, it would cause light to moderate rains over the eastern section of Mindanao in the next 24 hours,” she said.

