Warm, humid weather to prevail across PH

Warm and humid weather will prevail across the archipelago, the weather bureau said Thursday. The country is also forecast to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, said Patrick del Mundo of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Severe thunderstorms are likely over the Visayas and Mindanao and may cause flash floods or landslides, he said. Del Mundo, meanwhile, said no low-pressure area was seen inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. There's a slim chance for a tropical cyclone inside PAR until the weekend, he said. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the country, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency