﻿Warm, humid weather to prevail across PH

Most parts of the country will experience warm and humid weather and isolated rains, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

“It will be warm and humid, especially at noon. Isolated rains are likely in the afternoon or evening,” Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said, adding that so far, no weather disturbance could affect the Philippines.

Fair weather will prevail across Luzon.

“Because of heat, the public is advised to stay indoors or limit outdoor activities. Don’t forget to bring sun shields, drink water, and take a break,” Castañeda said.

The bureau forecast temperatures of up to 34°C in Tuguegarao and up to 33°C in Laoag and Metro Manila.

Fair weather is also seen over the Visayas and Mindanao while isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

“Be alert (for) possible floods and landslides, especially during severe thunderstorms,” she advised.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over extreme northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency