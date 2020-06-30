Warm, humid weather on Tuesday

Most parts of the archipelago will experience warm, humid weather with chances of rain showers on Tuesday, a weather specialist said.

Ariel Rojas of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon will cause scattered rain showers over the provinces of Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan.

“Intense thunderstorms may happen in these areas, and this may cause floods,” he said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have warm and fair weather, but may experience thunderstorms that could last for two hours. “The thunderstorms may bring heavy rains that may cause floods, especially in low-lying areas,” Rojas said.

Visayas and Mindanao, he said, will experience the same weather condition. Thunderstorms may likely happen in the afternoon or at night. Intense or severe thunderstorm may be experienced in Mindanao, and Rojas reiterated the possibility of flooding.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail over northern and central Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Rojas said there is no weather disturbance that may affect the country in the next three to five days.

Source: Philippines News Agency