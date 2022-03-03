﻿Warm, fair weather seen across PH

MANILA – Fair weather will continue to prevail across Luzon and most parts of the country on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

“Warm weather will be experienced over most areas due to the easterlies affecting (the) eastern section,” Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Aurelio said no weather disturbance was seen inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the temperature in Metro Manila will rise to 33°C; Tuguegarao, Puerto Princesa, and the Kalayaan Islands up to 32°C; and Tagaytay up to 30°C.

Aurelio said Eastern Visayas and Caraga will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

“Take precautions against light to moderate, to at times heavy rains that may cause flooding or landslides,” he said.

PAGASA forecast fair weather with localized thunderstorms for the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Moderate winds and moderate seas will prevail over extreme northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency