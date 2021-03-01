Warehouses of fake cigarettes raided in Bataan

Authorities raided on Saturday two rice mills in Orion, Bataan reportedly being used as warehouses of fake cigarettes.

Joint personnel of Bataan Police Provincial Office, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), and Orion Municipal Police Station, together with representatives from the Bureau of Customs and Japanese Tobacco Inc. proceeded at Crisostomo Rice Mill Warehouse located in Camino Road, Barangay Sto. Domingo, Orion, through a letter of authority (LOA) that resulted in the discovery of units of cigarette-making machines and raw materials worth PHP20 million.

A follow-up operation conducted by the same team at EBG Rice Mill Warehouse located in Barangay Balagtas, Orion led to the discovery of an undetermined quantity of imported sacks of rice and master cases of counterfeit different brands of cigarettes such as Winston, Marvels, Shuang XI, Seven Stars, Jackpot, D &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; B, with an estimated value of PHP10 million.

Both raids are related to the previous operation of Limay Municipal Police Station when a bulk of fake cigarettes were intercepted during a checkpoint operation on Wednesday.

Brig. General Valeriano T. De Leon, regional director of the Police Regional Office 3, lauded the operating team and concerned agencies for their efforts to get rid of all kinds of lawlessness in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency