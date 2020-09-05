Wanted man killed in Maguindanao law enforcement op

A wanted man was killed following his arrest after he allegedly grabbed the firearms of his police escort in Maguindanao at dawn Saturday.

Col.l James Gulmatico, chief of the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, identified the suspect as Itek Cocoy, the fourth most wanted man in Matanog, Maguindanao.

Gulmatico said a team of police and Philippine Marine troopers carried out the 4 a.m. arrest of the suspect under “Oplan Pagtugis” and “Oplan Paglalansag Omega“ in Matanog.

“The state troopers were approaching the target area to make the arrest but Cocoy and a companion opened fire toward the law enforcers, triggering a 10-minute firefight,” Gulmatico said.

The shootout left Makasilang Abdulhazis, Cocoy’s companion, wounded. He was rushed to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center after the shooting.

Cocoy was unharmed and surrendered while his two other companions, identified as Manan Macarimbang and Tingo Macasalong, were also arrested later.

Gulmatico said the law enforcers were armed with an arrest warrant for murder against Cocoy and Macarimbang issued by Judge Kasan K Abdulrakman of 12th Judicial Region, Branch 27 in Cotabato City.

While the police were transporting the three men, Cocoy allegedly grabbed the pistol of Patrolman Michael John Irilis, one the police escorts.

“As they grappled for possession of the 9mm pistol, Irilis managed to pull the trigger and hit Cocoy in his body,” Gulmatico said, adding the patrolman injured his middle finger from the scuffle.

Police rushed Cocoy to the hospital but died along the way, he added.

Police said they recovered from the suspects a Browning automatic rifle, a homemade M79 grenade launcher, a .38-caliber revolver, ammunition, and a bandolier.

Source: Philippines News Agency