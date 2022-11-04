WAM invites young journalists to attend workshops at GMC

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) will invite 300 young journalists from around the world to attend various workshops to be conducted during the inaugural Global Media Congress (GMC) from Nov. 15-17.

The Higher Organising Committee for GMC, which is organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with WAM, announced the launch of the Global Programme for the Empowerment of Young Media Persons, the largest training program of its kind.

Speaking about his organization’s decision to fly in a large number of young journalists with three to five years of professional experience to attend the event, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for GMC, said that it was aimed at imparting knowledge to the next generation of media professionals on the latest technological and innovative advancements in the field of media.

“We do not look at it as a one-time initiative. Our objective is to sponsor similar participation in the subsequent editions of the Global Media Congress. We have lined up around 30 workshops whose attendees will learn the most important techniques and skills required in young people looking for a bright future in the media industry,” he said.

He added that in a globalized world, equitable dissemination of knowledge and expertise is crucial to creating a level playing field.

“We consider it our moral duty that we provide rich exposure to the young men and women who will land in Abu Dhabi at our invitation. Our hope is that they will return to their respective countries with the feeling that they have had a fruitful learning experience, which they can put to good use in their workplaces, thereby contributing to the growth of the media sector in their countries,” he said.

“The UAE has always accorded the highest priority to its role as a global citizen in diverse domains. We are emulating the same model in the field of media. We look forward to interacting with such a big group of young journalists representing multiple platforms, countries, continents and cultural and linguistic backgrounds,” he added.

The more than two dozen workshops at the Congress will provide in-depth training for young scribes in a wide range of skills and professions, such as digital and solution journalism, AI and Neuroscience technology in the media, fact-checking, metaverse, script writing, combating misinformation, audio content creation and a host of other vital subjects.

The event will host an exhibition and a specialized conference focusing on the latest developments and the future of the media sector.

The conference provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability and the continued provision of solid, reliable, and highly credible content.

A number of media figures from across the globe will speak at the event on a range of issues concerning the media industry’s future.

With over 150 brands specialized in the media and production industry participating, the Congress is a world-class stage where buyers and sellers can meet, learn, network, do business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies, providing an unmissable opportunity to take a great leap forward in the region’s and the globe’s media sector.

As part of the event’s agenda, the Global Media Congress will host a conference, which is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East, under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”.

The three-day conference aims to unite the entire media sector to exchange groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry.

It will also provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East while engaging a global audience and driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA), the news wire service of the Philippine government, is set to join the first edition of the Global Media Congress.

