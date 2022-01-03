Walk-ins allowed at PhilSys Davao registration centers

Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) registration centers here are now accepting walk-ins as the government wants more Filipinos to have their Philippine Identification (PhilID) or national ID

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) – 11 said in a December 2021 post that walk-in registrants must have a valid ID from among the accepted documents and will manually fill up the information sheet.

The PSA-PhilSys staff will ask the registrant to verify the information encoded before proceeding to the Step 2 biometrics process.

Makeup and accessories must be removed prior to taking of photos while contact lenses are likewise not allowed as they will interfere with the iris scan.

“PhilSys registration and the delivery of the ID by the Philippine Postal Corporation are free,” PSA-11 emphasized.

More than 50 million Filipinos finished the registration process in 2021.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government agencies where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency