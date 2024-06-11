WAI CHING SWITCHES TO HIGH-INTENSITY TRAINING REGIME TO COMPENSATE FOR BUSY SCHEDULE

KUALA LUMPUR, National tower runner Soh Wai Ching has switched to a more high-intensity training method to improve his performances ahead of the seven championships he will be competing in. The 30-year-old said this is due to his busy daily schedule, which has resulted in him not having sufficient time to train properly as he used to. He said it was because of his lack of training due to the packed schedule that resulted in him having fainting spells during the DC Tower Run 2024 in Vienna, Austria on Saturday (June 8). 'I have not performed consistently due to my packed schedule, which takes up a lot of my time and energy and that affects my training, so my performance level has dropped. I've changed my training method. Usually, I'd climb up 400 steps a day, now I reduced it to 150 steps but at a higher intensity. 'The previous training method clearly is not suitable with my current schedule, so I have to optimise the time I have so that I can improve my performance level,' he told reporters at the Berja ya Times Square Tower Run media conference here today. On Saturday (June 8), Wai Ching fell during the DC Tower Run 2024 in Vienna before bouncing back to complete the race in second place in five minutes and 58 seconds - 11 seconds behind Japan's Ryoji Watanabe (5:47.2s). Wai Ching said he began his new training method two weeks ago and it would take about four to eight weeks to see the result of his new training regime. He has seven tower runs lined up, including five domestic championships - Menara MBPJ Run, Menara Selangor, Berjaya Time Square, Menara Kementerian Belia dan Sukan (KBS) and Menara WTC - and two overseas in the Philippines and Perth, Australia. Commenting on the Aug 4 Berjaya Times Square Tower Run, Wai Ching said he is bent on breaking the 5:06s record he set last year. 'I don't want to miss this opportunity and I don't want to give runners from other countries the opportunity to win the race up the Berjaya Times Square,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency