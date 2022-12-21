Wage boards carefully studying pay hike petitions: DOLE

MANILA: The country’s regional wage boards are undertaking a thorough study and assessment of proposals seeking a pay hike for private sector workers, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Wednesday.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they are giving Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) ample time to decide on the proposals.

“We do not want to pre-empt the process of the Boards for the simple reason that any decision they will make, if there is discontent and there will be an appeal. That would go to the National Wages and Productivity Commission where your humble servant stands as chairman. So this point, we don’t want our statement to be premature,” he said in a press briefing.

Laguesma said the NCR wage board has already conducted an initial hearing last week and “will continue to roll out the process.”

“We know that many are getting impatient of the process. But we cannot just rush this,” Laguesma said.

Labor groups have repeatedly pushed for a new round of wage hikes due to inflation.

Laguesma, meanwhile, said he is not in favor of calls to abolish the wage boards.

“In my opinion, the existing mechanism, the regional wage boards, remains as the better choice. This is because it involves direct participation of the different sectors. There are worker and employer representatives, along with the government. There is balance,” he added.

However, the Labor chief said it is up to lawmakers to decide on the matter.

Last September, the Makabayan bloc filed House Bill 4898, seeking to establish a national wage for private sector workers, thus, abolishing the existing regional wage boards

Source: Philippines News Agency