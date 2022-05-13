﻿W. Visayas private workers, househelps get wage hike

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Western Visayas has endorsed to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) up to PHP450 daily minimum wage for workers in private establishments and PHP500 monthly increase for the salary of “kasambahay” or domestic service workers.

“Acting on more than eight petitions for (a) wage increase and after proper study with positions filed by representatives coming from the employers, yesterday the board came into a decision to issue wage orders,” labor department regional director and RTWPB Region 6 chair, Atty. Sixto T. Rodriguez Jr. said a press conference on Friday.

For non-agricultural/ industrial/commercial employing more than 10 workers, the minimum rate is PHP450 from PHP395, and PHP420 from the present PHP310 for those employing 10 workers or less.

The minimum wage rate for those in the agricultural sector will be PHP410 from the current PHP315.

Rodriguez said the “original demand” was PHP750 but during consultations, the highest proposal was PHP400 to PHP550.

He added that at first glance the increase could be high; however, the region has not issued an increase for the past two to three years.

“We issue another wage order involving ‘kasambahay’ and the increase for ‘kasambahay’ is from PHP4,000 to PHP4,500. So there is now a PHP500 increase sa lahat ng kasambahay ( to all domestic help),” he added.

The signed wage orders will be reviewed by the NWPC to determine whether or not the RTWPB has complied with the requirements for the issuance of the order or if the amount is “reasonable and fair”.

He said he was informed on May 12 that the NWPC will start deliberating on the order next week and most probably the release of the decision will be on or before June 12.

Upon approval by the NWPC, the orders will be published in local papers and will become effective 15 days thereafter.

“I’m glad to inform that this is the first region to issue an order,” he added.

The wage board conducted three public hearings for the wage adjustment of workers and one for “kasambahay” last April following a petition for wage adjustment filed by an employees union on March 14, 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency