W. Visayas police told not to let guard down

ILOILO CITY: Western Visayas regional police chief, B/Gen. Leo Francisco, on Monday ordered all its units to be on alert for any untoward incident and strengthen their security measures as the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) commemorates its 54th founding anniversary.

Francisco said all units should be ready for any ploy that can possibly be employed by the group, said PRO6 spokesperson Major Grace Borio in an interview on Monday.

“We do not discount the idea, that is why the PNP is on full alert and ready for deployment,” she said.

The readiness comes as the regional top cop announced that the Christmas celebration in Western Visayas was generally peaceful with no injuries amid one case of stray bullet incident.

The region has recorded one firecracker-related incident and one injured individual while celebrating the holiday season.

At least 8,492 police personnel and over 8,000 force multipliers were deployed in churches, terminals and ports, malls, markets, parks and other tourist destinations from Dec. 16 to 25.

The regional police also recorded a 36.48 percent decline or 293 incidents lower in crime volume during that period compared with the 803 incidents posted in the same period last year.

The eight focus crimes consisting of murder, homicide robbery, physical injury, theft, rape, and carnapping also declined by 71.79 percent or 84 incidents lower when compared with the 117 incidents in the same period last year.

“The decisive interventions and collective efforts of all line units through the effective implementation of the operational concepts focused on Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) strategies were manifested in the notable decline in crime incidents and peaceful celebration of Christmas here in our region,” said the regional director in a statement on Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency