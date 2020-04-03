W. Visayas PDLs use ‘E-dalaw’ amid Covid-19 crisis

To spare the jail facilities from the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in Western Visayas turn to electronic visitation or “E-dalaw” to communicate with their loved ones.

Jail Senior Supt. Gilbert Peremne, assistant director for administration of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) 6 (Western Visayas), said on Thursday that 75 percent of the region’s 8,360 jail population use E-dalaw.

“We have banned visitors for two weeks already and our PDLs use the electronic dalaw for their communication needs. We are protecting the jail facilities here from infection of the disease,” Peremne said.

The E-dalaw was already available in the region’s 38 jail facilities even before the Covid-19 outbreak but only 2 percent of the jail population used it.

A PDL has a maximum of two minutes to access the E-dalaw under the supervision of a BJMP personnel.

“It can be used from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It can be used for emergency purposes only and important matters,” he said.

Peremne said BJMP personnel in jail facilities stay on their respective assignments and do not change shifts anymore.

“For 14 days, we have the same personnel there in the jail facilities. They will not be replaced or be allowed to change shifts because we do not want to contaminate our jails and the PDLs,” he said.

Peremne noted that PDLs and BJMP personnel have sufficient food and supplies until the end of the enhanced community quarantine.

A support group from the BJMP is on stand-by to buy emergency needs inside the jail.

“We have personnel assigned and we follow strict sanitizing protocols when the goods needed are being allowed entry,” he said.

Peremne appealed to the PDLs and their families for understanding.

He said they have been cooperative with the authorities since the virtual visitation was carried out.

“This is a whole-of-nation approach to already stop the transmission of Covid-19. With the cooperation of the PDLs and their families, our sector in the jail will be spared from the disease and will not anymore become an additional problem of the government,” Peremne said.

Source: Philippines News Agency