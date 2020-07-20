W. Visayas logs more Covid-19 recoveries than active cases

The number of recoveries from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is now higher than the total 336 active cases in Western Visayas.

Dr. Marie Jocelyn Tee, spokesperson of the Department of Health-Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD6), in an interview Monday, said the number of recoveries in the region is now pegged at 413 after 33 were recorded on Sunday, July 19.

“This is a good sign,” Te said, adding, however, that they could not achieve zero new case “because we have close contacts with those coming from outside (of Western Visayas”.

The total Covid-19 tally in Western Visayas has reached 763.

Te also said the passing of two elderly coronavirus patients raised the region’s total number of deaths to 14 as per results released by the DOH-CHD6 on Sunday.

She said one of those who succumbed to the viral illness was a 70-year-old male patient from this city’s Jaro district whose positive Covid-19 test result was released on July 18. The other one was a 64-year-old male from Bacolod City whose test result was released on July 19.

The patient from Jaro district was admitted in a hospital on July 17 and died on the same day. He had been in and out of the hospital because he was suffering from liver cancer.

The patient from Bacolod was admitted in a hospital and swabbed on July 15. He was classified as suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) due to cough and difficulty in breathing.

Source: Philippines News Agency