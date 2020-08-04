W. Visayas hospital imposes another partial lockdown

Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in this city’s Mandurriao district has implemented a temporary lockdown anew after a patient who gave birth at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday,

Placed on temporary lockdown are the obstetrics emergency room (OB-ER), OB ward, delivery room, and the Gyne, EENT, and Opthal (GEO) ward of the hospital.

“Our doctors and staff were exposed to her. So we decided to temporarily close our OB ward, we decontaminated our OB-ER and delivery room,” said Hospital Chief Dr. Joseph Dean Nicolo, in an interview over RMN Iloilo on Tuesday.

She was asymptomatic and was about to give birth when she arrived at the hospital, thus she was immediately directed to the delivery room.

Nicolo said a risk assessment has been conducted on persons who were possibly exposed to the patient. They included five health workers, eight hospital staff, 35 patients, and 35 people at the OB ward and 19 patients at the GEO ward.

“If the risk is high, then they will be subjected to swab test, otherwise, they will be quarantined for observation,” Nicolo said.

The hospital chief said all their health workers are in full protective personnel equipment as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the hospital also provides the needs of those affected by the temporary closure.

Nicolo added that proper coordination has been done with other hospitals to let them know that the hospital could not accept OB patients unless it is an emergency.

He said they looked forward to resuming operations in the next two to three days.

“By tomorrow or early Thursday, we can open after the decontamination so we can resume because there is a lot of affected patients,” he said.

To recall, the hospital also temporarily stopped the operations of its non-Covid emergency room, X-ray department, St. Anthony, St. Augustine, and Orthopedic wards last month after some health care workers also got infected by the disease.

They resumed operations after the conduct of complete disinfection procedures.

In a separate interview, Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said that the WVMC is one of the two hospitals based in this city that has experienced local transmission.

The other one was the West Visayas State University Medical Center (WVSU-MC), which also locked down its outpatient department (OPD) last July 24 after several of its patients and a health care worker tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency