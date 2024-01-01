W. Visayas fireworks-related injuries decline by 66%

BACOLOD: Some 68 fireworks-related injuries were recorded during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Western Visayas this year, 66 percent lower compared to the 202 cases recorded in the previous year. The data cover the period from Dec. 21 to 31 from the cumulative cases in hospitals and other health facilities in Region 6, the Department of Health Region 6 (DOH-6) reported on Monday. 'Although we have recorded cases, it is not as voluminous as anticipated, making our 'Iwas Paputok Campaign' a success,' the DOH-6 monitoring team led by Regional Director Adriano Suba-an said in a statement. Iloilo Province and Negros Occidental reported the highest number of cases at 25 each. Others include Capiz, five cases; Aklan, Antique and Bacolod City, four each; Guimaras, one; Iloilo City, zero. Sixty-two cases were treated and sent home; four have been admitted to hospitals; and two were referred to other hospitals. There were 37 who had blast or burn injuries while two others also had similar injuries wi th amputation. Also, 28 were injured in the eye and one had both blasts or burns and eye injuries. Data further showed majority of the cases were males aged between one and 20, most of whom were injured for using the prohibited 'boga' or homemade cannon. Source: Philippines News Agency