W. Visayas exceeds 2K Covid-19 cases: over 1K active

Western Visayas has surpassed the 2,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, more than half of which are on active status, the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD6) said on Sunday.

Regional case bulletin No. 135 released by the DOH CHD6 on the evening of August 9 showed that the region has 115 new confirmed cases from out of the 885 results released by five laboratory centers in the region.

The new cases raised the total cumulative cases in Western Visayas to 2,046 out of which 1,021 are active, 994 have recovered and 31 died.

The health department also recorded 37 newly-recovered patients and no death.

Of the confirmed cases, Iloilo City logged the highest tally with 69; Negros Occidental has 28; Bacolod City, 10; Iloilo Province, seven; and Aklan with a single case.

The 69 cases from this city comprised of 64 local cases and five locally stranded individuals (LSIs); Negros Occidental has 27 returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and one LSI; 10 local cases for Bacolod City; two LSIs and five local cases for Iloilo province; and one LSI for Aklan.

Of the cases, 66 are under home quarantine, 44 are facility-quarantined, and five are admitted in hospitals.

On the other hand, the 37 recoveries included 15 LSIs, two ROFs and two local cases of Negros Occidental; 10 LSIs, two ROFs, and one local case from Iloilo province; three local cases from Iloilo City; and two LSIs from Capiz.

Meanwhile, of the 1,021 active cases, 608 are LSIs, ROFs, and authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) while the rest are local cases.

The DOH data showed that this city has already recorded the highest active local cases in the region with 179 followed by Bacolod City with 155.

Other active local cases came from Negros Occidental with 38; Iloilo province, 36; Guimaras has three; and Antique and Capiz with one each.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, on his official Facebook page, said that the possibility is high that the local transmission started at the fishing port and call centers.

“To all mayors who have fishing ports and call centers, protocols should be extra tight. Learn from our experience in Iloilo City and avoid going through this challenging experience,” he said.

Five additional barangays have been placed on selective lockdowns for three days starting August 10. These are Airport, Calumpang, and Simon Ledesma which have five cases each; and Rizal Estansuela and Guzman Jesena with four cases each.

Areas that are still on lockdown include the office of the IQOR call center firm, Iloilo Terminal Market, and Barangays Pala-Pala 1, Pala-Pala 2, Tanza Baybay, San Juan, North Baluarte and Cuartero.

“The lockdown on the fish port shall be extended for as long as the management cannot show they have sufficient compliance officers to police their place,” Treñas said.

