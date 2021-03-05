Vx drive moving ‘full throttle’ in time for F2F class resumption

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said the government’s national vaccination drive is moving at “full throttle” in time for the proposed face-to-face (F2F) pilot implementation.

Duterte made this assurance during the simultaneous inauguration of school buildings at the Gen. Gregorio H. Del Pilar Integrated School and Virginia Ramirez-Cruz High School in Barangay Sta. Ana in Bulakan, Bulacan.

“I assure you that the government is exerting all efforts to go full throttle in this Covid-19 vaccination program to ensure the safety of students before the resumption of the face-to-face learning,” he said in his speech.

On Wednesday, the Department of Education (DepEd) said students would only be allowed to stay in schools for a maximum of half a day should the proposed in-person classes dry run push through.

The pilot run in areas with low risk of Covid-19 infection was supposed to be implemented last January but was suspended due to the emergence of the more infectious UK variant of the virus.

Duterte recognized the DepEd, the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH), and the local government in the successful planning and construction of the new school buildings.

“Your collective efforts in this project have been crucial in creating a more conducive, inclusive and resident-learning environment for students of Bulacan. Our investment in education infrastructure affirms our continuing commitment to promote the right of the people to quality and accessible education at all levels,” he said.

He also emphasized the need to finish the construction of government infrastructure projects as scheduled.

“I reiterate the need to complete government structure projects on time and if possible, I am directing all concerned agencies to ensure the least inconvenience to the public during construction, for ensuring strict adherence to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and prevent corruption,” he added.

Duterte expressed appreciation for the patience, understanding of the students, parents, and teachers in waiting for the completion of the school buildings.

“We are hopeful that these newly built classrooms will provide a more conducive learning environment even as we cope with the new normal,” he said.

Duterte said good education is a “valuable gift” that can be passed on to succeeding generations of Filipinos.

“Let us join hands in developing the full potential of your youth as bearers of our nation’s sustainable future,” he added.

The construction of school buildings at the Gen. Gregorio Del Pilar Integrated School involves two units of four-story with 24 classrooms and one unit of four-story with 12 classrooms, including ground improvement such as jet grouting and an additional embankment.

Likewise, the construction of Pandi National High School, which will serve as an extension of the Virginia Ramirez-Cruz High School, comprises four units of four-story with 20 classrooms and an additional embankment.

Both projects officially started in January 2019 when Duterte similarly led the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gen. Gregorio Del Pilar National High School and the presentation of Pandi National High School miniature model.

Quality education top priority

Duterte also led the inauguration of the new school buildings of the Lawang Bato National High School and Canumay East National High School in a simultaneous ceremony in Lawang Bato, Valenzuela City.

In his speech, Duterte said quality education is one of his administration’s “top priorities”.

“Making quality education to all Filipinos is one of my administration’s top priorities in the development agenda. As a matter of fact, in the budget yearly, the highest ng pera mapunta number 1 is education (the department with the highest budget is education),” he said.

He also reiterated his promise to reopen the economy once there are enough doses of Covid-19 vaccines for every Filipino.

“If I see most of the citizens can avail of the vaccine in any of the health centers, hospitals, at wala nang, that is the standard, then I will reopen everything sa ating ekonomiya (in our economy). For now pigil ako sa lalo na mga bata (I cannot reopen the economy, especially for kids),” he said.

The Lawang Bato National High School is a newly built school campus inaugurated by the local government of Valenzuela City in January this year. It has three infrastructures consisting of four-story buildings with a total of 44 classrooms.

On the other hand, the Canumay East National High School used to be part of the Valenzuela National High School and was known as the Valenzuela National High School – Canumay East Annex.

By virtue of Republic Act 10205 passed in 2012, the complex was converted into an independent national high school and has since been called the Canumay East National High School.

Source: Philippines News Agency