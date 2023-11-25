VP Sara urges public to fully support government, elected officials

Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday called on the public to support newly elected village and youth officials, as well as national and local government officials, for the country to achieve continuous progress. 'Hinihingi ko po ang inyong suporta sa gobyerno. Hinihiling na ibigay ang buong suporta sa mga bagong halal na barangay officials, mayor, vice mayor, at iba pang opisyal dahil ang mga tao na nagkaka-isa sa likod ng pamahalaan ay doon nakikita ang tuloy-tuloy na kaunlaran ng isang lugar (I am asking you to support the government. I am asking you to give your full support to the newly-elected barangay officials, mayor, vice mayor, and other officials because when people rally behind the government, there we will be continuous progress in the area)," Duterte said in her speech at the Urdaneta Sports Complex here. At the same time, he said groups that are trying to disrupt peace or engage in illegal activities should be avoided. "Kasama ang pakiki-usap na huwag suportahan ang mga tao na pilit nangg ugulo sa mga barangay at lugar niyo, gaya ng mga kriminal, terorista, NPA [New People's Army)], mga scammer, swindlers, at mga nagbebenta ng ilegal na droga (I am also begging you not to support the people who are trying to destroy the peace in your barangays and your localities, like the criminals, terrorists, NPA, the scammers, swindlers, and those who are selling illegal drugs)," she said. "Huwag kayong pumayag na magulo ang inyong komunidad. Dapat lagi kayong nasa panig ng gobyerno (Do not allow your community to be disturbed. You should always be on the side of the government)," she added. Duterte visited this city and Binalonan town for the distribution of gift packs to indigent families and vulnerable sectors. Some 1,500 residents in Binalonan town, 2,500 in Urdaneta City, and 520 persons deprived of liberty under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology - Urdaneta benefited from the gift-giving activities of the Office of the Vice President. Meanwhile, 518 residents of Urdaneta City received fin ancial assistance worth PHP2,000 each through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Source:Philippines News Agency