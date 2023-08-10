VP Sara urges ALS graduates to ‘keep pursuing their dreams’

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Thursday urged 5,196 graduates of the Department of Education's (DepEd) Alternative Learning System (ALS) program to keep pursuing their dreams despite the challenges they face in life. 'Have the courage to pursue your dreams, even if they seem hard, unconventional, or impossible. Never let go of your dreams,' Duterte said during the ALS graduation at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila. 'Habang bumabyahe kayo sa buhay, lagi ninyong tatandaan - walang makakatalo sa kagustuhan ninyo, sa puso ninyo na magtagumpay sa buhay (While going through life, always remember that no one can stop you in what you want, in what is in your heart to succeed in life),' she said, citing their perseverance and determination to finish basic education. DepEd Manila successfully completed its implementation of the ALS program with the largest number of passers in the Accreditation and Equivalency Test and Presentation Portfolio Assessment with 1,024 passers in Elementary and 4,172 passers in Junior High School. Gloria Mendoza, 61, who was the oldest Junior High School ALS passer in attendance, thanked the Manila City government and the DepEd for providing opportunities for out-of-school youth and adult learners to develop basic and functional literacy skills, and to access equivalent pathways to complete basic education. 'Nakakatulong yung binigay ng gobyerno lalo na para sa ibang mahihirap na kagaya ko na hindi nakapagtapos at nakapag-aral. Ngayon hindi na ako nahihiya, kaya sobrang laking tulong ng ALS program (What the government provided helps, especially to poor individuals like me who was not able to study or finish school. Now, I am not ashamed anymore, that's why ALS program is really a big help),' Mendoza said. Under the ALS program, students, which include out-of-school-youths and adults, undergo modular education, assessment, face-to-face classes, and skills training to pursue their studies.

Source: Philippines News Agency