VP Sara turns storyteller in Iloilo City

Thirty children from this city were privileged to be part of a storytelling party with Vice President Sara Z. Duterte and former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as their narrators on Thursday.

The activity held at the Graciano Lopez Jaena Learning Resource Center and Museum was among the highlights of Iloilo City's 85th Charter anniversary celebrations.

"They were invited by Mayor Jerry P. Treñas to join in the storytelling and they said yes. At least the children enjoyed it," City Librarian Marione Aguirre said in an interview.

The children-participants were residents of Barangay Fajardo, where the resource center is located.

Duterte hooked the children's attention by reading the "Barter of Panay" story that talked about how Datu Marikudo, the leaders of the first settlers of Panay, entrusted the island to the Borneans led by Datu Puti in exchange for the golden salakot (hat) and a pearl necklace.

Arroyo engaged with the participants through the story entitled "Ang Alamat Ng Iloilo" or how Iloilo got its name based on its nose-liked shape.

In an interview, Arroyo said it's always nice for young people to know more about their "oral history".

"The more they know about their history, their culture, their community the prouder they are of course and there is much to be proud of about Iloilo," she said.

Aguirre said they chose stories about culture and Iloilo to align with Thursday's celebration.

"The children, like me were overwhelmed. Imagine it was the vice president who visited our library," the librarian said.

Meanwhile, Duterte made an open invitation for city librarians to visit their recently opened modern library in Davao City.

Source: Philippines News Agency