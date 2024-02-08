VP Sara thanks President Marcos for Davao Region aid

MANILA: Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday expressed her gratitude to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the assistance extended to families affected by landslides and flooding in Davao Region. "Maraming salamat Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa lahat ng tulong na ipinaabot mo sa mga apektadong lugar sa buong (Thank you very much President Bongbong Marcos for all the help that you have extended for the affected areas in the entire) Davao Region," Duterte said in a Facebook post. "Ang pangangalaga sa buhay at pangkalahatang kapakanan ng mga mamamayan ang dapat manatiling prayoridad (Concern for life and overall welfare of the people should always be the priority)," she added. On Wednesday, President Marcos was joined by Duterte in a situation briefing on the aftermath caused by the shear line and low-pressure area held at the Department of Public Works and Highways office in Davao City. During the briefing, Marcos handed over checks amounting to PHP130 million as financial assistance for the affected re sidents. Davao de Oro, received PHP30 million; Davao del Norte, PHP30 million; Davao Oriental, PHP30 million; Davao Occidental, PHP20 million; and Davao City, PHP20 million. Various government agencies, like the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of the Civil Defense, presented during the briefing the immediate assistance that the national government has already provided to the affected residents. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, the death toll from landslides and floods in the region has risen to 27 with 97,603 individuals or 25,477 families in evacuation centers and displaced 697,454 individuals or 175,370 families. Source: Philippines News Agency