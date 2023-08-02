VP Sara says ‘Tara, Basa!’ fulfills her pledge to modernize DepEd

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, said Wednesday the "Tara, Basa! (Come, let's read)" Tutoring Program is part of her promise to modernize the agency and make it better under her leadership. In her message during the launch of the program held at the Rizal High School in Pasig City, Duterte said the 'Tara, Basa!" Tutoring Program also shows the Marcos administration's aggressiveness, determination and capability in working hard to improve the quality of education in the country. "Ang araw na ito ay hindi lamang isang selebrasyon ng ceremonial signing ng memorandum of agreement sa pagitan ng Department of Education at ng Department of Social Welfare and Development sa pagpapatupad ng 'Tara, Basa!' Tutoring Program. Ang 'Tara, Basa!' Tutoring Program ay isang demonstrasyon ng pangako na iyon (This day is not only a celebration of the ceremonial signing of the MOA between the DepEd and DSWD for the implementation of the 'Tara, Basa!' Tutoring Program. This program is a demonstration of that promise)," she said. Duterte expressed hope that the program would become a model of collaboration of agencies sharing the same mission. "Sana ang 'Tara, Basa!' Tutoring Program ay maghatid ng positibong pagbabago sa ating mga mag-aaral (I hope the program would bring positive change to our learners). Humbly, I urge every Filipino, every family, every community, all sectors, government and non-government institutions, to join us in the fight for our children and our future," she said. In an ambush interview, the Vice President said the program would start on Aug. 15 covering the National Capital Region. She said she is looking forward to its expansion to other regions next year. With Duterte during the program's launch were Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, Pasig City Lone District Rep. Roman Romulo, and other DSWD officials. According to Gatchalian, the "Tara, Basa!" Tutoring Program is a reformatted educational assistance of the DSWD that aims to help and provide assistance to college students from low-income families who are in difficult situations and assist the struggling or non-reader grade school learners who are vulnerable, at risk, or affected by the effects brought by the pandemic. "Through 'Tara, Basa!' Tutoring Program, it is our goal to increase the involvement of college students from low-income families in nation-building while helping them in completing their tertiary education," Gatchalian said. Through the program, college students, who will be capacitated by DSWD to become Tutors and Youth Development Workers (TYDW), will receive a Cash-for-Work incentive amounting to PHP570 per day for 20 days in exchange for their rendered service. As tutors, the college student beneficiaries will conduct reading tutorial sessions to help Grade 1 students in public schools coming from low-income families who are either struggling or non-readers. The TYDWs will also conduct the Nanay-Tatay (mother-father) Teacher sessions for parents and guardians on effective parenting, with such topics as understanding the self as a parent, dynamics of the Filipino family, challenges in parenting, child development, and children's rights.

Source: Philippines News Agency