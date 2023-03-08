VP Sara pushes Filipinas’ digital inclusion, quality education

In celebration of the International Women's Day, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said Wednesday that Filipino women and girls must enjoy digital inclusivity and access to quality education.

Duterte said access to innovation and technology helps empower them although this is hindered by digital security challenges.

'As we narrow the gender gap to digital accessibility, let us not forget to strengthen our protection mechanisms for Filipinas, including girls, from all kinds of violence committed against them at home, in their workplaces, and online communities,' she said in her speech before the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW).

Duterte made the statement amid threats of domestic violence and digital exploitation that prevent women and girls from enjoying online opportunities and safety.

Duterte said the Department of Education (DepEd) has already moved to reduce the existing digital threats.

'The Department of Education is committed to protecting the rights of children in basic education. We have strengthened our child protection mechanism and launched the Learner Telesafe Contact Center national hotline where our learners can report cases of abuse, including online child sexual exploitation,' she added.

Duterte also recognized the support of civil society in helping victims of such online dangers.

'Allow me to acknowledge the support of our civil society partners who steadfastly provide psychosocial and legal support for victims of child abuse and human trafficking,' she said.

Duterte's push for digital inclusivity is in line with the international goal with the United Nations' (UN) theme DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

This year, the UN called for global leaders to help realize four digital targets for women and girls which include the removal of all barriers to access the digital world; the education and training of girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics); the provision of opportunity for women to create technology that meets their needs; and the elimination of online gender-based violence.

'Today, a persistent gender gap in digital access keeps women from unlocking technology's full potential,' the UN said.

'Their underrepresentation in STEM education and careers remains a major barrier to their participation in tech design and governance. And the pervasive threat of online gender-based violence --coupled with a lack of legal recourse-- too often forces them out of the digital spaces they do occupy,' it added.

UN data further shows there is a gender gap in internet usage between men and women, reaching as much as 259 million.

Meanwhile, Duterte said that like digital inclusivity, it is also important for teenage mothers to continue their education.

'DepEd is also making sure that teenage mothers who have dropped out of formal school to take care of their children are provided with a second chance to finish basic education and pursue their dreams through the Alternative Learning System (ALS) or pursue technical skills training through our TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) programs,' she said.

Duterte said the DepEd allows teenage mothers to enjoy access to continued education through ALS, open university and even through alternative delivery modes like online classes or modules.

Innovative livelihood

Besides the implementation of safety measures for learners against digital exploitation, Duterte also underscored the significance of innovation to the livelihood of women.

'I am glad that we have started implementing programs, such as the Innovations for Women Enterprises or iWomen Project which provides technical assistance to women micro-entrepreneurs,' she said.

The operation of the Women-Helping-Women: Innovating Social Enterprises (WHWise) Program also equips women groups to improve stability and growth for their chosen social enterprise.

Moreover, the OVP also launched Wednesday an entrepreneur program for women and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, asexual, intersex, plus (LGBTQAI+) Community in San Pedro, Laguna.

Duterte, when she served mayor of Davao City, first implemented the 'Mag Negosyo 'Ta, Day' in 2016 and eventually institutionalized the program in July 2020.

The OVP is preparing for its nationwide launch.

It earlier said qualified beneficiaries will be entitled to a grant of PHP20,000 capital.

Beneficiaries shall also undergo business management training for livestock, sari-sari stores, goat dispersal, native chicken and mini-meat processing ventures

Source: Philippines News Agency