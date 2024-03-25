VP Sara: Nurture faithful, democratic hopes on Holy Week

MANILA: Vice President Sara Z. Duterte joins Filipino Christians in the observance of the Lenten season with prayers for peace and unity. 'Maging inspirasyon sana natin ang pagkakataong ito upang ipagpatuloy ang ating maka-Diyos at demokratikong mithiin para sa bayan at bumuo ng isang mapayapang bansa (Let us be inspired by this occasion to continue our faithful and democratic aspirations in building a peaceful country)," Duterte said in a video message released on Monday. Apart from remembering Jesus Christ's goodness and sacrifices, Duterte urged Filipino Christians to continue strengthening their faith. "Nawa'y maging gabay ang Kaniyang mga aral at salita sa ating pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay (May His teachings and words be a guide in our daily lives)," she said. Duterte said Jesus Christ obeyed the will of God the Father to be crucified and offer His life for the love of mankind. For Christians, Lent is a time of reflection and an opportunity to have a deeper relationship with God. It ends on Black S aturday and is greeted with a celebration for Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday. Source: Philippines News Agency