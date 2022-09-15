VP Sara not attending UN educ summit; Manalo to represent PH

Vice President and Education chief Sara Duterte will not attend the United Nations education summit next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

In a press conference, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Kira Christianne Danganan-Azucena said DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo will represent the Philippines and attend in her stead.

“We did receive confirmation from the Office of the Vice President that she will not be attending the education summit so, in her stead, Secretary Manalo will attend the summit,” she said.

The Transforming Education Summit (TES) will be convened in New York on September 19 during the 77th UN General Assembly.

It aims to elevate education to the top of the global political agenda and call for coordinated actions to reverse the slide on progress towards sustainable development goal 4, or ensuring quality education for all, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the summit, Duterte served as the Philippines’ national convenor and led TES consultations that gathered stakeholders from across the Philippines to discuss ways to accelerate progress toward shared education goals.

Source: Philippines News Agency