VP Sara laments reported vote buying in People’s Initiative try

MANILA: Vice President Sara Z. Duterte lamented on Friday the reported bribery attempts in order to push through with a People's Initiative (PI) for charter change. Duterte said that the PI attempts, which she said also happen in her hometown, Davao City, is an exploitation of the poor and a lack of respect for voters' rights to decide freely, fearlessly, and without the influence of money. "Usa kini ka pagpanamaytamay sa dignidad sa mga yanong katawhang Pilipino (This crushes the dignity of ordinary Filipinos)," Duterte said in a statement. "Sinasalamin din nito ang kawalan ng pakialam ng mga politiko sa tunay na kalagayan ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino (This also shows that politicians don't care about the real plight of ordinary Filipinos)," she added. Duterte reminded Filipinos that every PI signature has serious consequences on their lives, freedom, and future. The push for People's Initiative despite the poverty and uncertainty on peace and order is a "painful sign" of failure to identify and find a s olution to the real problems of Filipinos, according to Duterte. The Vice President said the focus should be on a recent travel advisory issued by the Canadian government against some areas in Mindanao. Canada recently cautioned its citizens against travelling to Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur excluding Davao City, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte (excluding Siargao Island and Surigao del Sur). "Bilang isang Mindanaoan, nababahala ako sa travel advisory na kamakailan ay inilabas ng pamahalaan ng Canada laban sa pagbyahe sa ilang bahagi ng Pilipinas -- dahilan umano ng mga insidente ng krimen, terorismo, armadong sagupaan, at (As a Mindanaoan, I am worried on the travel advisory issue d by the Canadian Government against some parts of the Philippines -- reportedly because of crimes, terrorism, armed conflict and) kidnapping)," Duterte said. She warned that this might be an indicator of a more serious problem in security and order of communities. Canada advised its citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution" in the Philippines due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping. "Clashes may occur between insurgent groups and security forces. There's a risk of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Government of Canada's ability to provide consular assistance is limited if you get stranded in this area," read the advisory issued on Jan. 10. Filipinos first Duterte said the welfare of Filipinos should be the priority, instead of allowing foreigners to enter the country. "Unahin muna natin ang Pilipinas. Ingatan po natin ang ating Saligang Batas (Let us prioritize the Philippines. Let us take care of our constitution)," she said. The resolution to amend the economic provi sions of the Constitution will liberalize the public services, educational institution and advertising industries, allowing foreign corporations or individuals to enter the country and bring in more investment opportunities. Senator Sonny Angara, who will lead the subcommittee that will discuss the proposed amendments, said in a previous interview that they will start discussions with economic experts and representatives from the industries concerned once Congress resumes on Jan. 22. Source: Philippines News Agency