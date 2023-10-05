VP Sara cites teachers’ impact, role in molding youth

Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Zara Duterte underscored the role of the nation's teachers and their impact in molding the next generation during the National Teachers' Day celebration here on Thursday. 'Today we come together to honor the extraordinary individuals who have had a profound impact on our lives - and that is you, our beloved teachers. You play a vital role in shaping not only the minds of our youth but also in molding the future of our nation,' Duterte said during the gathering attended by about 3,000 teachers and government officials from all over Caraga Region and other parts of Mindanao, including Sen. Imee Marcos. Anchored on the theme 'Together4Teachers,' Duterte said the annual event recognizes the excellence and greatness of Filipino teachers "who play important roles in building a patriotic and child-friendly nation." 'You are the guiding lights that illuminate the paths to knowledge, understanding, and personal growth. You are the architects of our dreams, helping us to build a solid foundation for successful and fulfilling lives,' she said. Duterte also urged the teachers to be 'matatag' or "resilient, strong, and unyielding in the face of challenges and obstacles," noting that they work tirelessly, "going above and beyond the call of duty." Fewer admin tasks Meanwhile, Duterte said DepEd has identified at least 50 administrative tasks that she found were delegated to teachers but had "no basis at all.' She said these were reduced to 10 tasks that were found to be covered by law. 'Another concern is the need for adequate rest and rejuvenation. Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation, and it is essential that you will have the time to take care of your well-being,' Duterte said. She said the agency has ensured that this year's school calendar includes a well-deserved 30 consecutive days free of any DepEd activities that require volunteer work. 'This uninterrupted rest period allows you to recharge, ensuring that you can effectively carry out your duties as educators,' Duterte said. On GSIS concerns Duterte said DepEd has addressed the issues on the Government System Insurance System (GSIS) by striking a deal with the state pension fund to establish an exclusive lane for teachers in all its branches. A specialized team was also established within the GSIS to handle the concerns of the teachers and to ensure that their needs were given special attention and support. Duterte also announced that the DepEd has procured personal accident insurance through the GSIS to provide coverage for all teachers and DepEd personnel. The insurance covers up to PHP100,000 for accidental death or dismemberment and up to PHP30,000 per year for medical reimbursement due to injuries sustained in accidents.

Source: Philippines News Agency