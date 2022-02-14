﻿VP Leni wants power plants operated by renewable energy

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday said she prefers renewable energy in the operation of power plants in the country.

In her campaign sortie here, Robredo made it clear that the operation of a nuclear power plant was merely an option and in a small percentage of her administration once she wins the May 2022 presidential elections.

She said some wanted this to be discussed due to the dwindling energy supply.

“Mas tinitingnan natin ngayon ang (We are now looking more) for the transition to the purely renewable energy source. Mas tinitingnan natin ang (We are more looking into) liquefied natural gas which is fossil fuel that is not as bad as coal. Mas tinitingnan natin ( What we are looking at) is the transition to the energy mix,” Robredo said in her message.

She told a group of religious leaders, led by Bishop Ruperto Santos at the St. Joseph Cathedral, that in her administration, it was clear that they would be doing away with fossil fuel to be at the least stock.

The Vice President first visited The Bunker, seat of the provincial government, where she was welcomed by provincial and municipal officials led by Governor Albert Garcia, Rep. Jose Enrique Garcia III, and Vice Governor Cris Garcia.

She then delivered a message at the balcony of the St. Joseph Cathedral and later met with the religious sector at the St. Joseph Formation Center.

One side of the two-kilometer capitol road from the Balanga City Plaza to the Bunker was filled with cheering supporters and volunteers, mostly in pink shirts and waving pieces of pink-colored cloths.

Robredo, accompanied by the bishop and some nuns and priests, greeted her supporters from the balcony of the cathedral.

At The Bunker, she said despite their limited resources, they were able to help during the pandemic and typhoons.

Source: Philippines News Agency