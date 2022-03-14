﻿VP Leni numbers down in 2021 satisfaction survey

Vice President Leni Robredo’s satisfaction rating dropped in a 2021 last quarter survey of top government officials, according to results released on Friday by private polling firm Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The SWS Fourth Quarter 2021 poll conducted Dec. 12 to 16, 2021 revealed that the number of Filipinos satisfied with Robredo’s performance dropped to 41 percent from 51 percent recorded in September 2021.

Forty percent of 1,440 respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the presidential candidate, up by 13-percentage points from September 2021’s 27 percent. Nineteen percent were ambivalent on the matter.

The poll results pulled Robredo’s net satisfaction score to “neutral” +1, down by 23 points from “good” +24 in September 2021.

SWS said the 23-point decline in Robredo’s overall net satisfaction rating was “due to decreases in all areas, especially in Mindanao”.

Robredo’s net satisfaction score fell from “neutral” to “poor” in Metro Manila (from +1 to -16) and Mindanao (from +20 to -27), and from “good” +47 to “moderate” +27 in the Visayas.

She retained a “moderate” net satisfaction rating in Balance Luzon, despite a 14-point drop from +24 to +10.

Robredo’s net satisfaction also plunged from “good” to “moderate” in rural areas (from +34 to +14).

Her net satisfaction fell from “good” to “neutral” among women (from +32 to +6), those 55 years old and above (from +32 to +6), non-elementary graduates (from +42 to +5), and elementary graduates (from +36 to +4).

It likewise fell from “moderate” to “neutral” among men, down (from +17 to -4), junior high school graduates (from +15 to -1), college graduates (from +20 to +1), and those belonging from 18 to 54 age groups (from +16 to +26 range -5 to +2 range).

Robredo’s net satisfaction rating fell from “moderate” +13 to “poor” -13 in urban areas.

Other officials

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III was the only high-ranking official who received a “very good” net satisfaction score, the SWS said.

“Senate President Sotto’s net satisfaction rating rose from good to very good, up from +46 in September 2021 to +52 (correctly rounded) in December 2021,” the survey said. “The 6-point increase in the overall net satisfaction rating of Senate President Sotto was due to increases in all areas except Mindanao”.

The net satisfaction of Sotto, who is vying for the country’s second top post, rose from “good” to “very good” in Metro Manila (from +49 to +53) and in Balance Luzon (from +47 to +56).

Sotto’s net satisfaction stayed “very good” in the Visayas (from +51 to +63) and “good” in Mindanao (from +37 to +31).

Two other top government officials – House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo – posted a “neutral” net satisfaction rating each.

Velasco’s net satisfaction remained “neutral”, three points down from +8 in September 2021 to +5 in December 2021.

Gesmundo’s net satisfaction score also stayed “neutral,” five points higher from +2 in September 2021 to +7 in December 2021.

SWS interviewed 360 respondents each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao, using sampling error margins of ±2.6 percentage points for national percentages and ±5.2 percentage points for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

In February, SWS released a survey that showed President Rodrigo Duterte obtained a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +60 in December 2021, eight percent higher than his rating in September 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency