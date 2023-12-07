VP Duterte Confirms Measures to Improve PISA Results

Pasig City, Philippines – Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Z. Duterte addressed the state of Philippine education in light of the recent Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 results. During the PISA 2022 National Forum at the DepEd Central Office in Pasig City, Duterte stated that the results have provided insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the country's education system.

According to Philippines News Agency, DepEd has introduced several initiatives to address these challenges, including the MATATAG Curriculum, national reading, math, and science programs, Catch-up Fridays, expanded teacher career progression, transparent educational programs and practices, and digitalization in schools. Duterte called for support from all stakeholders in improving learning among Filipino children, emphasizing collective accountability and efforts for a resilient education system.

Duterte acknowledged that DepEd did not expect favorable results from PISA 2022. PISA, conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, assesses 15-year-olds' abilities in reading, mathematics, and science. The Philippines, participating in PISA since 2018, ranked low in the 2022 assessment, which involved 7,193 learners from 188 schools across 16 regions. The country was sixth from the bottom in mathematics and reading, and third from the bottom in science among 81 countries.

Senate and House of Representatives Basic Education panel chairpersons present at the event viewed the PISA 2022 results as a challenge rather than a failure. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian mentioned ongoing discussions at the bicameral conference for the 2024 General Appropriations Act, focusing on increasing DepEd's budget for learning recovery. Gatchalian clarified that the PISA 2022 results did not reflect Vice President Duterte's tenure, noting the long-term impact of educational strategies.

Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo expressed optimism about the PISA results, seeing them as evidence of DepEd's resilience during challenging times. He highlighted the MATATAG Curriculum and various reforms as positive steps towards improving the education system in the Philippines.