Voter’s ID not needed to get gov’t aid: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday reiterated the Department of the Interior Government’s (DILG) statement that a voter’s identification card (ID) is not a requirement for the people to receive aid from the government during the enhanced community quarantine.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the DILG has made the announcement last month that the public particularly indigents are not required to show a voter’s ID for them to get the emergency subsidy ranging from PHP5,000 to PHp8,000.

“The voter’s identification card is not required in determining who shall receive the mandated subsidy during the state of national emergency arising from the Covid-19 situation, the Department of the Interior Government (DILG) announced on March 28, 2020,” he said in a statement.

“DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya clarified in an interview that being a registered voter is not a factor in determining who gets into the list of beneficiaries of the government social amelioration program,” Jimenez added.

Barangay officials are reminded not to require voter’s IDs from their constituents in distributing the monthly allowance, which may be in cash or in kind.

“In a separate statement, Usec. Malaya said that residents need not show their voter’s IDs in order to get food packs from their local government units,” Jimenez said.

“The food packs are to be distributed on a per household basis, and not a per person basis,” he added.

Under Section 4(c) of Republic act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, identified beneficiaries coming from low-income Filipino households shall receive an emergency subsidy of PHP5,000 to PHP8,000 a month for two months.

The island of Luzon is under ECQ which started last March 17 and will run until April 12, to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency