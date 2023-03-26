Voters approve split of biggest village in SJDM, Bulacan

Residents of Barangay Muzon in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan have approved the split of the village into four, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Sunday. Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudingco said a total of 12,324 residents, or 92.51 percent of the 13,322 registered voters who participated in the plebiscite on Saturday, agreed to split their biggest barangay into four - Barangay Muzon Proper, Barangay Muzon East, Barangay Muzon West, and Barangay Muzon South. The barangay has a total of 43,771 registered voters, but only 30.44 percent (13,322) participated in the plebiscite. 'Given this clear mandate from the constituency of Barangay Muzon, considered the most populous area in the City of San Jose del Monte, the original barangay will henceforth be divided into four distinct and independent barangays,' Laudingco said in a statement. The move to split the barangay into four is aimed at improving the delivery of basic social services. Laudiangco said the Comelec en banc, headed by chair George Garcia, expressed gratitude to poll employees as well as all its stakeholders, including the local government of Bulacan and the City of San Jose del Monte, for their help and support in ensuring a peaceful and orderly plebiscite.

Source: Philippines News Agency